Samsung Galaxy S20 launching on February 11, shipping to start on March 6

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next set of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20 series. While we have already heard a lot of leaks and rumours, there are people who are still excited about the device. The smartphone is set to unveil at a launch event in San Francisco on February 11. The users residing in India can watch the live stream on February 12 at 12:30 AM.

Samsung has already started sharing the launch date via various social media channels. However, the company has not yet revealed the date of availability of the smartphone. According to the pre-registration page on Samsung's website, the estimated date of shipping for the pre-orders is March 6.

The South Korean giant has now rectified the page and has removed the date now. The pre-order page now shows, “Expedited delivery while supplies last.” AndroidAuthority was able to grab a screenshot (attached above) before the company made the switch.

Say hello to a whole new Galaxy. Unpacked on February 11, 2020 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/ln1pqt2vu7 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 5, 2020

As part of the pre-order offers, the company will be giving away a limited time period 35 USD instant credit which can be used to purchase eligible devices and accessories from Samsung's website. Also, the customers who pre-order the upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphone will get some great trade-in discounts.

As of now, the Samsung pre-order page is available only on the Samsung US website, which means Indians cannot book the device as of now.