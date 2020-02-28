Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB variant launched in India: Here are the pricing details

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets a 512GB variant in India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched last month alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The smartphone landed in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999. At the time of launch, the smartphone was made available only in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The South Korean giant has finally launched the 512GB storage variant in the country and here's everything you need to know about it:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset comes in two storage options now, 128GB and 512GB. Both the variants support microSD card expansion up to 1TB. It runs on OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10 and comes with a 4,500mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is available in three colour variants - Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue. The 128GB variant is already available for Rs. 39,999. As for the 512GB variant, it will be made available starting March 1 and it will set you back Rs. 44,999. Consumers exchanging their old smartphones can avail an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 5000.

