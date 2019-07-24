Image Source : PIXABAY/LEEJEONGSOO Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series set to be powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant that is said to launch its upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series smartphone is expected to come powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 plus CPU.

Also, read: Gizmore Gizfit 901 fitness band and Gizfit 902 fitness watch launched in India

Evan Blass, the famous leakster had revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 would come with the SD855+ CPU.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come powered by a 6.3-inch full HD+ resolution display. The phone is said to come with a 3600mAh battery with 45W charging and15W charge share.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, on the other hand, is said to come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display backed with a 4300mAh battery. According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will feature a 45W fast charging but could be shipped with a 25W charger in the box.

Samsung is planning to launch it's latest Galaxy Note 10 in South Korea in late August, followed by a showcase event, earlier this month.

Samsungs unpacked event is slated for 7th August that will take place in New York and Samsung is planning to accept pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 ahead of the official launch.

(With IANS inputs)

Also, read: WhatsApp finally arrives on feature phones with KaiOS