Samsung Galaxy M02 goes on sale for the first time in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M02 goes on sale for the first time in India.

Samsung recently launched the budget-oriented Galaxy M02 smartphone in India and it is now set to go on sale for the first time in the country. The handset has been made available for purchase via the e-commerece giant, Amazon. Interested buyers can also head over to Samsung’s online store as well as leading offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M02 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 6,999. However, as a part of an introductory offer, the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the smartphone is available for Rs. 6,799 and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is available for Rs. 7,299.

As mentioned above, the Galaxy M02 is available for purchase starting today via Amazon India, Samsung online store and leading offline retailers. The handset is being offered in four colour options — Black, Blue, Gray and Red.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The smartphone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy M02 features a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.