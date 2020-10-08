Samsung Galaxy F41 with 6,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with an Infinity-U display.

Samsung has just announced the launch of the all-new Galaxy F series and the first phone to debut under the new series is the Galaxy F41. The key highlights of the Galaxy F41 include the massive 6,000mAh battery, Infinity-U display and a triple rear camera setup. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India

Samsung Galaxy F41 has arrived in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB + 6GB variant. There is also a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 17,999. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and Samsung online store on October 16. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the smartphone will be available for a starting price of just Rs 15,499. On top of that, the customers will also get 10 per cent cashback on SBI bank credit and debit cards. The device will be available Black, Blue and Green colour options.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Samsung India, said, “Our young consumers want to live their lives to the fullest, with no compromises. They want the best of everything from their smartphones too. We are partnering with Flipkart to launch Galaxy F41, a full-featured smartphone that empowers our young consumers to live a ‘Full On’ lifestyle. Galaxy F41 will go on sale during the much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days with the incredible Smart Upgrade plan which allows consumers to own the device by making an upfront payment of only 70% of the device value.”

Aditya Soni - Senior Director, Mobiles, at Flipkart said “This year, we are looking forward to making the festive season extra special for our customers and the launch of Samsung Galaxy F41 is in line with this vision. This smartphone is a great choice for the millennial generation who are always multitasking, and the Big Billion Days is an ideal time for them to upgrade their device. With the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan, they will also have the opportunity to pay only 70% of the price at the time of purchase.”

Samsung Galaxy F41 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 6GB of RAM paired with up to 128GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Galaxy F41 features a triple rear camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

