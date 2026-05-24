Jana Nayagan release date finally out? What we know about Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's last film

New Delhi:

The Tamil action thriller Jana Nayagan has been one of the most highly anticipated films of 2026. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is also billed as the last film of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay aka Thalapathy Vijay before he enters politics. The film has faced several delays, but now an update from the ticket booking platform District by Zomato regarding the film's release date has sparked attention among fans online.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. Read on to find out the details about Jana Nayagan's release date.

Jana Nayagan release date finally out?

According to the details available on the ticket booking platform District by Zomato, the film listing included a line that read, "Releasing on June 19." This update has sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that the film will release on June 19, 2026, just three days before Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. Take a look below:

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ DISTRICT APPLICATION)Screengrab showing Jana Nayagan's release date details on the District application.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Vijay's career: Naalaiya Theerpu to Jana Nayagan, a look at his journey from Joseph to Thalapathy