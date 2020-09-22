Samsung's new Galaxy F series with new Galaxy F41 to launch in India next month

Image Source : SAMSUNG INDIA/TWITTER Samsung promotes upcoming F series with #FullOn

Samsung Electronics will introduce a new mid-segment smartphone line Galaxy ‘F in India early next month, industry insiders said as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

The new Galaxy F lineup is expected to have mid-to low-end smartphones focusing on cameras. The new 'Galaxy F' series targeting millennials and Gen Z consumers will be priced around Rs 20,000, industry sources told IANS last week.

Galaxy F41 may be the first one to make a debut. The Galaxy F41 is rumoured to have a water-drop notch display and feature a triple-rear camera setup, reports Yonhap news agency.

The launch of 'Galaxy F' series is set to strengthen Samsung's position in the India smartphone market, with 'Galaxy M' series doing exceedingly well. The company recently released the Galaxy M31s and the Galaxy M51 in India and held various promotions to boost sales.

Samsung was the second-largest smartphone vendor in India in the second quarter of the year with a 26 per cent market share, only behind China's Xiaomi with a 29 per cent market share.

The 'Galaxy M' series -- launched in early 2019 -- has gone on to become a highly successful franchise for Samsung, with GMV (gross merchandise value) from M series expected to touch $3.5 billion by the end of this year, Samsung said recently.

Expanding its popular Galaxy 'M' series, Samsung has launched M51 with Snapdragon 730G processor along with a 'meanest monster' 7000mAh battery in India. Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

