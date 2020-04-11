Samsung Galaxy A41 price, specifications announced: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy A41 features a triple camera setup at the back.

Samsung Galaxy A41 is the newest addition to the company's mid-range A-series. The key highlights of the smartphone include the triple rear camera setup, the water drop style notch, and the IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

In terms of the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A41 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 processor. It packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy A41 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the device sports a 25MP selfie shooter located in the waterdrop notch.

Samsung has just announced the European pricing of the new smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A41 will be available for EUR 269, which roughly converts to Rs. 22,500. While the aforementioned pricing is for the United Kingdom, retailers in Germany will be selling the phone for EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,000). The smartphone will go on sale in Germany next month.