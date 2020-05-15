Samsung Galaxy A Quantum: World’s first smartphone with quantum chip introduced

Image Source : SK TELECOM Samsung Galaxy A Quantum shares specs with Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung has introduced the world's first smartphone with a quantum chip -- the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum -- in South Korea. The device also supports 5G connectivity. The quantum chipset in the smartphone has been developed by SK Telecom’s Switzerland-based subsidiary ID Quantique. Read on to know more about the smartphone and the significance of the quantum chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is powered by the world’s smallest quantum random number generator (QRNG) chipset S2Q000. The chipset will allow users to safely use services such as SK Pay, T ID login, and Initial with the help of unpredictable numbers based on quantum crypto technology. The smartphone will enable ways for security solutions and usage becomes secure.

The smartphone shares most of the specs with the Galaxy A71 5G. It comes with a 6.71-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and is powered by the Exynos 980 processor. It gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. On the camera front, there are four rear cameras (64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP) and a 32MP front snapper.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and runs Android 10 with Samsung UI 2.0 on top. Additionally, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube Sliver and Prism Cube Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 5G smartphone comes with a price of 649,000 won (around Rs. 38,800) and will be up for grabs via SK Telecom in South Korea, starting May 22. It is now available for pre-orders in the country. However, there is no word on its availability in India.

