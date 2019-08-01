Image Source : TWITTER/SAMSUNGGULF Samsung faces flak over copying Apple Watch design

Samsung faces flak ahead of the launch of Galaxy Watch Active 2, for copying the design of the smartwatch from that of Apple's.

A photo reported to have been leaked from Samsung appears to show the first glimpse of Galaxy Watch Active 2 which has an uncanny resemblance with Apple Watch 4.

Tech enthusiasts were quick to notice that the image showed two watch faces, one with a petal-like design and another with a tapestry of times, dates and other readings - much like the Apple Watch, The Sun reported on Wednesday.

The photo of the new gadget - part of Samsung's fitness-focused "Active" smartwatch range - was posted to Twitter by leaker Evan Blass. With over 400,000 followers, Evan maintains a private account on Twitter where he often shares leaks of devices ahead of their launches.

The launch of Samsung's smartwatch is due on August 5.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to come with 4GB of memory, AMOLED display and fitness features in Apple-inspired rose-gold and black colour schemes.

