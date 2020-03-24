Samsung Exynos chipsets 3rd in market share, Qualcomm and MediaTek hold top 2 spots

Samsung Exynos in the 3rd spot of the chipset market share.

Samsung's Exynos chipset division has become the third-largest supplier in the world od smartphones. According to Counterpoint Research, Exynos chips grabbed a 14.1 per cent market share in 2019, up 2.2 per cent points compared to the last year.

Qualcomm and MediaTek remained the top two players in the mobile chipset market, taking 33.4 per cent and 24.6 per cent shares, respectively. Samsung and Huawei are the only vendors in the global Top 5 to show a positive number.

Meanwhile, Apple is down 0.5 percentage points to 13.1 per cent share for a fourth place finish, ahead of Huawei in fifth. According to the report, Samsung's market share expanded on the back of solid growth in North America and India.

Additionally, South Korean teach giant is expected to hire a record number of experienced workers for its chip business in the first half of this year, as novel coronavirus pandemic grips the world.

The company said that its device solutions (DS) division will hire experienced workers in 51 career fields, although it did not specify how many posts would be filled.