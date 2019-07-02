Samsung CEO 'embarrassed' by Galaxy Fold launch: Report

Image Source : SAMSUNG.COM Speaking of the Galaxy Fold launch, Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics said: "It was embarrassing.

After being hit by a failed launch of its "revolutionary" Galaxy Fold smartphone, Samsung CEO DJ Koh reportedly said "the device was pushed through before it was ready" and that he is embarrassed by its launch.

Speaking of the Galaxy Fold launch, Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics said: "It was embarrassing. I pushed it through before it was ready". For now, the company is "in the process of recovery" and doing lots of testing.

"At the moment, more than 2,000 devices are being tested in all aspects. We defined all the issues. Some issues we didn't even think about, but thanks to our reviewers, mass volume testing is ongoing," a Tuesday report in the Ars Tecchnica quoted Koh as saying.

The South Korean tech giant is currently extensively testing over 2,000 prototypes so that no new issues arise.

Koh didn't go into more detail like whether Huawei announcing the Mate X had anything to do with the rushing of the Fold to the market, but we can of course infer that, the report added.

Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone giant Huawei took a cue from the Samsung Galaxy Fold disaster and decided to push back the release of its foldable Mate X by around three months which should be coming in September.

