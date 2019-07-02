Facebook prohibits advertisement that hinders people from voting

Image Source : TWITTER/FBNEWSROOM Facebook to prohibit ads supporting non voters ahead of US Presidential elections 2020

The annual civil rights audit launched on Sunday, bans advertisements that stop people from voting ahead of US Presidential elections set in 2020.

Chief Operating Officer at Facebook Sheryl Sandberg, announced in a blog post report that, “To protect elections, we have a team across product, engineering, data science, policy, legal and operations dedicated full time to these efforts".

Sheryl Sandberg, also commented that, “They’re already working to ban ads that discourage people from voting, and we expect to finalize a new policy and its enforcement before the 2019 gubernatorial elections".

"Just as civil rights groups helped us better prepare for the 2018 elections, their guidance has been key as we prepare for the 2020 Census and upcoming elections around the world," she said.

The social networking giant COO, also said, "This is a direct response to the types of ads we saw on Facebook in 2016".

Post-2016 US Presidential elections, Facebook faced flak for failure to check on those people who were spreading misleading information. Along with a few who created advertisements that stopped people from casting their votes.

This new stance added up to the work Facebook has done over the years to prevention suppression of voters.

