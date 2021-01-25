Republic Day 2021: How to send Republic Day WhatsApp stickers on Android, iOS

Here's how you can send Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp.

While people have started shfiting towards Signal and Telegram, WhatsApp is still one of the most used messaging applications around the globe. During the 72nd Republic Day, a lot of Indians will be wishing their friends and family members on WhatsApp. In case you are one of them and do not want to send images or GIFs, here's how you can Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp:

How to send Republic Day 2021 stickers on WhatsApp for Android?

WhatsApp does not offer its own set of Republic Day stickers, which means the user will have to download third-party apps in order to get the stickers available on WhatsApp.

Head over to Google Play Store.

Search for apps with keywords like 'Republic Day stickers for WhatsApp'.

Select the app of your choice and download the ones you like.

Once downloaded, open the app and download the Republic Day Sticker packs you like by tapping on the download option.

Now, open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Open a friend's chat window.

Tap the Emojis option and then the Stickers option.

This section will contain all the existing stickers along with the new ones.

Download them and start sending them to people you want to wish.

How to send Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers on iOS?

Unfortunately, WhatsApp for iOS does not come with its own set of Republic Day stickers. It does not even offer support for any third-party apps to download some. However, there is still a workaround. One can start saving the Stickers sent by other people on groups or individual chats. This way, the Stickers will start showing up on their WhatsApp stickers library and they will be able to share the same using their iOS device.