Reliance Jio cashback offer: Here’s how to get Rs 2,020 via Paytm, PhonePe and more

Popular telecom operator Reliance Jio is offering an opportunity for its users to get a cashback of Rs. 2,020. The new Jio cashback offer has been going on from January 1 until January 31, 2020, meaning today is the last day to claim the offer. The cashback offer is applicable mainly via Paytm. However, Jio users can get some guaranteed cashback via payment apps such as FreeCharge, PhonePe, and Amazon pay. Here's how to get the Rs. 2,020 cashback.

How to get Reliance Jio Rs. 2,020 cashback via Paytm?

All users need to do is open up the Paytm app and recharge your Jio number via the Paytm app. The recharge needs to be either Rs. 149 or above. The cashback can be availed by both new and existing Jio users. However, Jio users need to make at least 5 recharges to get the cashback of Rs. 2,020.

How to get Reliance Jio Rs. 2,020 cashback via PhonePe?

Although making recharges through other e-wallet apps other than Paytm won't provide Jio users with a Rs. 2,020 cashback, at least something is better than nothing. To get cashback via PhonePe, Jio users will again have to make a recharge via the PhonePe app to get a cashback of Rs 100 and a reward worth Rs. 50. However, there are two points to be noted: the offer is applicable only for the new Jio users and they will have to make the payment via UPI.

How to get Reliance Jio Rs. 2,020 cashback via Amazon Pay?

The Reliance Jio cashback is also applicable for Amazon Pay. Reliance Jio users are required to conduct a recharge of Rs. 149 or more via Amazon Pay UPI to get a cashback of Rs. 25. The Amazon Pay UPI option can be used via MyJio app or the Reliance Jio website. However, it can only be availed if its the users' first recharge of January 2020.

How to get Reliance Jio Rs. 2,020 cashback via FreeCharge?

New Jio users can get a discount of Rs. 30 by making recharges worth Rs. 49 or above through the FreeCharge app. All they are required to do is use the FreeCharge app to conduct the recharge and enter the code 'JIO50'. Existing Jio users need not get disappointed as they can get a discount of Rs. 15 by entering the code 'JIO15'.

