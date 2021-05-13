Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch launched in India: All you need to know

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Watch launched in India.

Redmi India today announced the launch of yet another smartphone under their Redmi Note 10 series. The all-new Redmi Note 10S brings an AMOLED display, a side mounted fingerprint scanner, 5,000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera setup and much more. Alongside the new smartphone, Xiaomi sub-brand also launched its first smartwatch, the Redmi Watch.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications

Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 10S sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies.

As for the other features, the smartphone comes with an IP53 dust and water resistance rating, stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC and an IR blaster. The smartphone comes in Ocean Blue, Onyx Gray and Pebble White colour options.

Redmi Note 10S Price in India, Availability

Redmi Note 10S has been made available in two variants. While the base 6GB/64GB variant costs Rs. 14,999, the 6GB/128GB variant would set you back Rs. 15,999. The smartphone will be made available via Mi.com, Amazon.in and offline stores, starting May 18.

Redmi Watch

Redmi Watch is the first smartwatch from the house of Redmi. It goes up against smartwatches from Amazfit and Noise. The watch flaunts a 1.4-inch square display with 320 x 320 pixels resolutions. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and comes with 5 atm water resistance up to 50m. The sensors on the watch include optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor and ambient light sensor. The smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs. 3,999.