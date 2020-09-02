Xiaomi Redmi 9A with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi 9A has launched in three colour variants.

Xiaomi has just launched yet another budget-oriented smartphone in India, the Redmi 9A. The smartphone is the latest addition to the company’s ongoing 9-series and it is a successor to the Redmi 8A. In terms of key highlights, the smartphone offers a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 5,000mAh battery and much more.

Redmi 9A Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor clocked up to 2Ghz. The dual-SIM handset packs in either 2GB or 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. All of this is backed by a massive

5,000mAh battery.

The company claims that the Redmi 9A can last for up to 2 days for casual users whereas heavy gamers will need to charge it back up by the end of the day. Redmi 9A also comes with P2i nano-coating which means it should be able to bear some minor splashes. Also, the Redmi 9A runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 right out of the box.

On the optics front, the Redmi 9A features a single 13-megapixel AI camera at the back. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Redmi 9A Price in India, Availability

Redmi 9A has launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 6,799 for the 3GB RAM variant, whereas the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 7,499. Both the variants come with 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone is available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green colour variants. It will be available for purchase starting September 4 at 12 noon via Mi.com, Mi Home store, Amazon and offline retail stores.

