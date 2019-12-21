Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
  Realme XT, Realme C2 receive new updates: Here's what it brings to the table

Realme XT and Realme C2 receive new updates in India. Here's what they offer.

New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2019 17:10 IST
Realme XT and Realme C2

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has started rolling out a new update for the Realme XT and Realme C2 smartphones. With the new update, the phones are now also getting the December security patches. Both the entry-level and mid-range smartphones have started receiving the update, and if you own one of these, you should receive a notification soon.

One of the biggest improvements that the new update brings to the Realme XT is the much-awaited dark mode switch in the notification centre. For enhanced security, the company has also added the December Android security patch. Additionally, the update improves the nightscape algorithm of the front camera and fixes a blackspot issue caused earlier.

As for the Realme C2, it is also receiving a the OTA software update based on ColorOS. The new update offers the dark mode switch toggle in the notification centre. Apart from that, the company has also rolled out the latest December Android security patch for its entry-level smartphone with the latest update.

As far as the build numbers are concerned, the Realme XT and Realme C2 updates come with build numbers RMX1921EX_11_A.14 and RMX1941EX_11.A.21 respectively. 

Since the update is an OTA (Over-the-Air) update, you should get a notification on your smartphone as soon as the update is available. Also, users can manually check for updates by heading over to Settings > System Update.

