Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with 5G support, fast charging launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : REALME Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro launched.

Realme has just launched two new smartphones in China, the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. The company showcased the two handsets at a virtual event today, September 1. With the two new smartphones, the company aims to add more 5G supported smartphones to its massive portfolio. Both smartphones also bring high refresh rate displays, fast charging support and more.

Realme X7 Specifications

Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with the Mali-G57 GPU. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 internal storage. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Realme X7 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Realme X7 Pro Specifications

Realme X7 Pro sports a larger 6.55-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor coupled with the Mali-G77 GPU. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Realme X7 Pro features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Also Read: Realme X50 Pro 5G Review: The 5G era is closer than you think

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Price

Realme X7 has been launched at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,700). Realme X7 Pro, on the other hand, starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 34,200) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage