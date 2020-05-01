Realme X50 Pro, Realme 3 Pro start receiving updates in India: Here’s what it brings

Realme X50 Pro was one of the first 5G phones to arrive in India.

Realme has pushed out new software updates for the Realme 3 Pro and the flagship Realme X50 Pro smartphones. The company has rolled out the minor update just to improve security by introducing the latest April security patch. Apart from the new security patch, the update also fixes a couple of bugs and improves the overall experience.

Realme made the announcement via its online community. The flagship Realme X50 Pro has received the update with the UI version RMX2076PU_11_A.19. Alongside the version number, the company has also posted the changelog that is introduced with the new update. According to the changelog, Realme has tweaked the charging icon and has added Vivid mode to the Screen Colour Mode feature. Additionally, the update brings 4K 60fps video recording support along with other improvements to camera performance.

The camera update was a much-needed one considering it is a flagship offering from the company that goes right up against the likes of ROG Phone 2, the newly launched iPhone SE 2 and the OnePlus 8. Apart from that, the Realme X50 Pro has also received improvements for the display in low brightness scenarios and optimisations for network stability.

Realme 3 Pro has also received a new update that brings the latest April security patch from Google. The latest update also fixes a couple of known issues on the phone. These issues include audio quality issues with third-party apps, prompt tone while playing music and the alarm turns off when it is cleared from the background tasks. Apart from that, the update brings the addition of the DocVault ID feature for Indian unit.

