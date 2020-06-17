Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launching in India on June 25: All you need to know

Image Source : REALME Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme is all set to introduce the new Realme X3 series including the Realme X3 and the X3 SuperZoom in India. The smartphones will be launching in India via an online event this month, as confirmed by Realme. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme smartphones.

Realme, X3, X3 SuperZoom in India

The new Realme X3 series will arrive via an online event in India scheduled for June 25. The company has started sending out media invites for the same and will launch the device at 12:30 pm. As a reminder, the company, last month, unveiled the Realme X3 SuperZoom in China, following which the Realme Z3 began featuring in the rumour mill.

For those who have forgotten, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display. The display supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, the device gets quad rear cameras (64MP main camera, 8MP periscopic camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens). The front camera stands at 32MP. The device's main highlight is support for up to 60x hybrid zoom.

It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging, runs Realme Ui based on Android 10, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As for the Realme X3, the smartphone is expected to share some specifications with the Realme X3 SuperZoom; it could come with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display and be powered by either a Snapdragon 855+ processor or a Snapdragon 730G chipset. The smartphone is likely to feature four rear cameras (64MP, 13MP, 8MP, 2MP) and dual front cameras (16MP, 2MP). Additionally, it could be backed by the same 4,200mAh battery as the X3 SuperZoom and run Realme UI based on Android 10.

While pricing details aren't known, the Realme X3 series could fall under Rs. 50,000, thus, entering the premium mid-range price segment and competing with the likes of the Mi 10 and the OnePlus 8. However, we need to wait until the launch event. Hence, stay tuned.

