Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5 Pro receive Dark Mode Toggle, December security patch with latest update

Realme X2 Pro was recently launched in India.

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for Realme X2 Pro and the mid-range Realme 5 Pro. The update brings bumps up the Android security patch on both the smartphones to December 2019. It also adds the much-awaited Dark Mode toggles in the notification centre among other changes.

As for the changelog, the Realme website suggests that the Realme 5 Pro gets December Google security patch for the extra layer of security. It also offers updated front super night scene algorithm library to fix the probable black spot problem. The update has added dark mode shortcut switch in the notification centre and flash function for incoming calls.

Apart from that, the update has also optimised power consumption in some game scenarios, such as King of Glory and Peace Elite. Realme 5 Pro users can now click on blank area on the recent task interface to return to the desktop. Among other bug fixes and improvements, the update has also fixed the problem that QCY T5 headset cannot reconnect.

Realme X2 Pro involves December Google security patch, dark mode shortcut switch in the notification centre and more. The update also brings the incoming call flash function, which will use the LED flash at the back to notify users about incoming phone calls. In order to improve the cameras, the company has also added video HDR function in the camera app.

As for the bug fixes and improvements, the company has fixed the problem of abnormal QQ power consumption on the power consumption details page. It has also fixed the problem of overexposure when taking photos under with LED flash turned on. Since the update is for China, it has also fixed WeChat call quality.

The updates have arrived in China and should hit other markets including India soon.