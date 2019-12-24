Realme X2 Pro Master Edition First Sale goes live at 8:55PM today: Price, offers, features and more

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale in India today.

Realme recently launched its flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro, along with a Master Edition of the same. The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition will now go on sale in India, scheduled for today at 8:55 pm. The key highlights of the Realme X2 Pro include the Snapdragon 855 processor, Super VOOC fast charging and more. Read on to know about the pricing and other details.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition price, availability

The Realme X2 Pro will be available in India as part of its first flash sale in India at 8:55 pm today. The sale will take place via Flipkart and Realme’s Indian website. The reason for the ‘8:55 pm” time is because the Realme X2 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

The Realme X2 Pro is priced at Rs. 34,999 and will be available in both Concrete and Red Brick colour variants. The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition comes equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

As a reminder, the Realme 2 Pro Master Edition has been designed by Japanese Industrial Designer Naoto Fukasawa

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition specs

The Realme X2 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the camera front, the smartphone has four rear cameras: a 64MP main camera, a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, there’s a 16MP snapper. Additionally, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

