Realme TV, Realme Watch confirmed to arrive in India on May 25: Expected price, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme recently introduced the Narzo series

Realme was previously rumoured to unveil its first smart TV, as well as, a smartwatch for some time now. Now, the Chinese company is all geared up to introduce the Realme TV and the Realme Watch in India and enter the TV and smartwatch arena. Realme will conduct an online event in the country on May 25. Read on to know what you can expect from the upcoming Realme products.

Realme TV, Realme Watch launch in India

Realme has started sending out media invites for the launch of the Realme TV and the Realme Watch in India on May 25. In addition to the highlighting products, Realme will also introduce some more products that will be a part of Realme’s UNI Smart AIOT ecosystem.

The event will be an online one due to the current Coronavirus crisis and can be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel. Additionally, interested people can view the launch event via Realme's Twitter handle and Facebook.

Realme TV, Realme Watch Expected features, specifications, price

Starting with the Realme TV, details regarding the smart TV aren't fully available. However, rumours suggest that the Realme TV is likely to feature a 43-inch display and could come with support for Netflix integration. The smart TV is most likely to support Google Assistant, which means there will be support for voice assistant. The device might be available in Full HD and Ultra HD screen resolution options and have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options too. While price details remain unknown, it could be a direct competition to the Mi TV and come under Rs. 30,000.

Image Source : REALME Realme Watch teaser

As for the Realme Watch, the smartwatch was spotted on Realme CEO Madhav Sheth during a #AskMadhav session and hinted at a rectangular dial, much like the Apple Watch. It is expected to run Google's WearOS.

As details are quite vague at the moment, we need to wait until the May 25 event to get a better idea. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage