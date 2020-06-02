Realme Smart TV goes on sale in India today: Know price, features and more

Image Source : FLIPKART Realme TV

After recently being unveiled in India, the Realme TV is all set to go on sale in India today. The Realme TV is the company's first step in the smart TV arena and aims to target the affordable price segment in the country. Read on to know more about the smart TV.

Realme TV Availability, Price, Offers

The Realme Smart TV will be up for grabs in India today at 12 pm. It will be available to buy via the online portal Flipkart and Realme's Indian website. Additionally, it will be available to buy via retail stores as well. As a reminder, the Realme TV won't be available in the containment zones in the country.

The smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for 32-inch screen size and Rs. 21,999 for 43-inch screen size. As for the offers, users can get a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, a 10% discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and the option to avail no-cost EMI. Buyers will also get free 6 months of YouTube Premium subscription, a chance to get Google Nest Mini Charcoal at Rs. 1,999, and 2 years of warranty.

Realme TV Features, Specifications

The Realme TV comes with Chrome Boost Picture Engine and up to 400 nits of brightness. The LED display supports HDR10 and comes in in two display sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch. It is powered by a quad-core 64-bit MediaTek processor with ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and Mali-470 MP3 GPU. It supports 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

It has support for a 24W quad-stereo speaker setup and Dolby Atmos audio system. It supports 7 different modes, supports Google Assistant and Chromecast. Additionally, it runs Android and can support up to 5000+ apps and will be accompanied by an all-in-one remote.

