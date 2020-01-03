Realme New Year 2020 Sale: Offers and discounts on Realme X2, Realme 5 Pro and more

Image Source : Realme is offering discounts on smartphones like Realme X2, Realme 5 Pro and more.

With the beginning of a new year and a new decade, Flipkart, Amazon and even Xiaomi announced the New Year 2020 sale on their respective websites. Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, did not want to lag behind and announced the launch of its New Year 2020 sale on its e-store. Realme's sale began on January 2 and will go on until January 5. Here's a list of all the offers and discounts you can find on the company's website.

The recently launched Realme X2 Pro is up for grabs with No Cost EMI by Bajaj Finserv. The smartphone is available in three variants, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs. 27,999, Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999 respectively. It comes in Neptune Blue and Lunar White colour options. The smartphone is also available in a Master Edition in Concrete and Red Brick variants, priced at Rs. 34,999.

Even the Realme X2 is up for grabs at a starting price of Rs. 16,999. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants of the smartphone are available for Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively.

As for the discounts, the Realme 5 Pro is getting Rs. 1,000 off on all the variants. Now, the phone is available at a starting price if Rs. 12,999. Its predecessor, the Realme 3 Pro is up for grabs at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. If one goes another generation behind, the Realme 2 Pro is still available with a price tag of Rs. 7,499.

As a part of the new year sale, the Realme C2 will set you back Rs. 5,999 and the Realme X will cost you Rs. 14,999. The Realme 3i and Realme 3 Pro are available for Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,499 respectively.

In order to check other offers and discounts, you can visit Realme's official website.