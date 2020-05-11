Realme Narzo 10, 10A launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo series launching today in India

After some delay, Realme is all set to launch its new Realme Narzo series in India today. The Realme Narzo series contains two devices, namely, the Realme Narzo 10 and the Realme Narzo 10A, both smartphones touted as gaming, performance, and camera-focused. For those who don't know, Realme was expected to launch the new smartphones back in March, however, delayed it due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Read on to know more about the new smartphones.

Realme Narzo series India launch today: How to watch live-stream?

Realme will launch the new Narzo series via an online event at 12:30 pm today in the country. The online event will be a pre-recorded one to adhere to everyone's safety and will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel. Here's the link for the same:

In addition to this, interested users can also watch the live-stream via the company's Indian website or its social media handles.

Realme Narzo series: Expected features, specifications, price

While all details regarding the Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A aren't available, the smartphones are expected to come with quad rear and triple rear cameras, respectively. The smartphones are confirmed to be backed by 5,000mAh batteries with support for Quick Charge fast charging technology. The devices will come with 6.5-inch displays with a notch and are expected to be powered by 'A-Class' processors. Realme recently confirmed that the Realme Narzo 10 will come with a MediaTek G80 AI processor. However, there is no word on the Realme Narzo 10A.

Additionally, the devices will come with rear-mounted fingerprint scanners. While the Narzo 10 is slated to be the rebranded version of the Realme 6i introduced recently, the Narzo 10A is expected to be the upgraded version of the Realme C3. Although pricing details remain unknown, the Realme Nazo series could fall under Rs. 15,000.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage