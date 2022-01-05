realme launches GT 2 series smartphone in China

Follow us on Image Source : PR realme GT 2

realme introduced its premium flagship smartphone series dubbed as realme GT 2 in China. The series features 2 smartphones- realme GT 2 which is priced at 2,599 RMB onwards and realme GT 2 Pro which is priced at 3,699 RMB, during the early bird sales.

The realme GT 2 Pro is a premium flagship smartphone with the world's first bio-based master designer. The handset comes with a 2K LTPO AMOLED screen, and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform. The smartphones run on pre-installed realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS and further features 5000mAh battery clubbed with 65W SuperDart Charge.

The realme GT 2 Pro will be available in three storage variants 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB, and four color options - Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue.

On the other hand, the realme GT 2 comes with similar features as that of the GT 2 Pro, including design, battery, realme UI 3.0 and RAM. The handset features a 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display, stainless steel vapor cooling plus, GT Mode 3.0 and is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G Processor.

The realme GT 2 will be available in 3 storage variants 8GB+128GB, 8G+256G and 12G+256G and four colors - Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue.

Furthermore, the handset comes with Antenna Matrix System and Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo Speakers.

Sky Li, Founder and CEO, realme said, “realme has been at the forefront of tech innovations, and has proved itself multiple times in the last three years. With the realme GT 2 series, we are moving towards the premium smartphone segment, and it is equivalent to starting a new business. realme has always strived to build excellent user experiences with best-in-class technology and powerful performance, and we will continue to walk on the same path. The industry is currently facing numerous challenges, but we are one step ahead and are fully prepared to tackle these challenges.”