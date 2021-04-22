Realme 8 5G is the cheapest 5G phone in India: Check price, specifications and more

Realme 8 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Realme 8 5G has finally made its debut in India and it is the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country right now. The handset does carry the name of the Realme8 but on paper, it is quite different to the 4G version. The new Realme 8 5G is also the first smartphone in India to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Realme 8 5G Price, Availability

Realme 8 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant making it the cheapest 5G phone in the country. It also comes in the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, which will set you back Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colour options. It will be up for sale via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores starting April 28, 2021.

Realme 8 5G Specifications

Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The dual-SIM handset packs in 4GB or 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. Realme 8 5G runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 right out of the box.

On the optics front, the Realme 8 5G boasts a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.