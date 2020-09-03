Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro launching in India today: How to watch live stream, what to expect?

Image Source : REALME Realme 7, 7 Pro launch today

As announced previously, Realme will be launching the new Realme 7 series, consisting of the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro in India today. The smartphones will succeed the Realme 6 series that was launched a couple of months ago. Read on to know how you can watch the launch event live and more about the Realme smartphones.

Realme 7, 7 Pro: How to watch the launch event live?

The Realme 7 series will be launched via an online event that is scheduled to take place at 12: 30 pm today. The virtual launch event will be hosted by Realme fans and apart from the Realme 7 and the 7 Pro, users will see the launch of some 'creatively designed' accessories. It will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Alternatively, Realme will also live-stream the launch event via its social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, and even the company's Indian website.

Realme 7, 7 Pro: Expected features, specifications, price

The Realme 7 series is expected to fall in the budget segment and support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech as its main highlight. While the Realme 7 will feature 64MP triple rear cameras, the Realme 7 Pro will get 64MP quad rear cameras (64MP main cameras, 117-degree ultra-wide lens, macro lens, portrait lens). Both devices are expected to come with AMOLED displays with high refresh rates and will be powered by a 'World's first' processor, which will be a gaming-centric one.

While pricing details aren't known, the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro are expected to fall under Rs. 20,000, considering the price of the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro.

Additionally, Realme will launch the Realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush with fast wireless charging and four brushing modes alongside.

