Realme 6i launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Realme is all geared up to launch a new smartphone in its Realme 6 series, the Realme 6i in India today. The smartphone is expected to be the rebranded version of the Realme 6s that was launched globally in May. To recall, Realme introduced the Realme C11 just last week in the country. Read on to know more about the new Realme smartphone launching today.

Realme 6i India launch: How to watch the live stream?

As usual, the Realme 6i will be launched via a virtual event in India at 12:30 pm today. The launch event can be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel with ease. Here's a link for the same:

Interested people can also head to Realme's social media platforms or the company's Indian website to view the launch live online and get more updates about the launch.

Realme 6i Features, Specifications, Price

The Realme 6i will come with a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which is a gaming-centric chipset. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. However, there isn't any word on the RAM and storage variants of the device.

Optics-wise, it will get a quad-rear camera setup (48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor) and a 16MP front camera. It will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging, run Realme UI based on Android 10, and sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. While there is no word on the exact pricing, the smartphone is touted as a powerful mid-ranger under 15k. Hence, it will fall under Rs. 15,000.

