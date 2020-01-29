Realme 5 Pro gets a price cut in India: Here's how much it costs now

Realme 5 Pro was launched back in August, 2019.

Realme 5 Pro, launched back in August 2019, has now received a price cut in India. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 and it now gets a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on every variant available. The price cut is permanent and has already started reflecting on Flipkart and Realme's website. Here's everything you need to know about the Realme 5 Pro.

Realme 5 Pro Specifications

Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch fullHD+ display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Google's Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,035mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

On the optics front, the Realme 5 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme 5 Pro Price

Realme 5 Pro is currevently available at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB+64GB variant. The 6GB+64GB and the top end 8GB+128GB varaints are now selling for Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. At launch, the phone was launched at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 and the 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB models were priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. The smartphone is available in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colour options.