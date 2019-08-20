Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro featuring quad cameras launched in India: Price, Specifications and first sale date

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Tuesday finally pulled the curtains off its much-awaited 5 series by introducing the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro devices that feature quad cameras at the back. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth unvieled the new Realme 5 and Reamme 5 Pro smartphones along with Reamle Buds 2 earphones and Realme Tote Bag.



The Realme 5 series will run on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and will come with a splash-resistant design.



Realme 5 Pro Specifications, Price and Release Date

REALME 5 PRO

The Realme 5 Pro, which will come in three memory variants (4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB), also sports the new crystal design with a holographic colour effect.The Realme 5 Pro has been launched in two colour variants - Sparkling Blue and Crystan Green. The phone will feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Corning Gorilla Glass display with a dewdrop notch. As far as the Realme 5 Pro's camera is concerned, it will have a 48-megapixel quad-camera on the back - the first in its segment. It features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera with HDR and AI beautification on the front.In terms of software, the Realme 5 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The Realme 5 Pro also sports a high-stamina 4035mAh battery unit and uses VOOC 3.0 fast charging, coupled with a 20W USB Type-C fast charger which is included in the box. The handset will run on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. It measures 157x74.2x8.9mm and weighs 184 grams.The company has kept its pricing highly competitive. The Realme 5 Pro is priced in India at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB storage option, the 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The Realme 5 Pro will hit the market on September 4 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

REALME 5



Realme 5 Pro's sibling the Realme 5, meanwhile, will be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants. Like Realme 5 Pro, this smartphone will also be available in three variants – 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB.



Realme 5 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and sports a massive 5000mAh battery unit.



Realme 5 gets a quad camera with a 12megapixel f/1.8 primary camera on the back along with one 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. The back camera also features Nightscape, Chroma Boost and HDR modes. On the front, Reamle 5 gets a 13-megapixel selfie camera with HDR and AI support.



The Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch HD (720x1600) Minidrop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and mini-drop notch. The phone will run on ColourOS 6, while it measures 164.4x75.6x9.3mm and weighs 198 grams.



As promised earlier by CEO Madhav Sheth, the Realme 5 will be priced in India at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB storage option, the 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.



The Realme 5 will go on sale on August 27 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

