Image Source : QUALCOMM Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 678 SoC for mid-range smartphones.

Global chipmaker Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon 678 mobile platform with an aim to bring better photography and connectivity capabilities in the midrange market without sacrificing battery endurance.

According to the company, Snapdragon 678, as compared with Snapdragon 675, supports dynamic photography and videography abilities, and immersive entertainment experiences with long battery life over fast, reliable connectivity.

"We are uniquely positioned to support OEMs in delivering the next generation of devices with in-demand features and performance," Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 has a CPU architecture consisting of Kryo 460 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz and for graphics, it gets the Adreno 612 GPU. Qualcomm's Spectra 250L ISP aids with image processing from the cameras and can power sensors up to 48MP and can even shoot videos in 4K.

The Snapdragon 678 packs Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 LTE modem that delivers 600 Mbps peak download speeds and 150 Mbps peak upload speeds. As for carrier aggregation, the chipset supports 3X20 MHz downlink carrier aggregation and 2X20 MHz uplink carrier aggregation.