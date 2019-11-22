PUBG Mobile to get Death Race Mode, snow in Erangel and more with next update

Image Source : YOUTUBE / PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update is just around the corner.

PUBG Mobile is constantly getting new updates in order to maintain the hype amongst the players. The company has added new game modes, new maps and much more. With the upcoming update, Tencent Games is bumping up the hype by bringing Death Race Mode, snow in the Erangel map and more. Here’s what you can expect with the upcoming 0.16.0 update.

The update is currently in the beta mode, which means players on the beta program can try out these new features.

Death Race Mode

As the name suggests, the mode is inspired by the movie Death Race. The new mode will allow players to use vehicles to defeat their enemies. These vehicles will be equipped with weapons, which can be used to eliminate the enemies. Unlike the regular mode, this mode will require players to win the race in order to win the game. In order to make things more exciting, the company will also be adding crates on the way, which will offer powerups. The new mode will be available under the EvoGround mode.

Snowy Erangel

After the snowy Vikendi map’s success, PUBG Mobile is bringing snowy weather to the Erangel map. According to a leak, the northern parts of the map will have snowy mountains, ski lift and skiing boards. In order to bump up the excitement, the developers will allow players to ski anywhere in the map.

Switch FPP to TPP instantly

PUBG Mobile offers two gameplay perspectives, First Person Perspective (FPP) and Third Person Perspective (TPP). With the upcoming update, users will be able to switch perspectives whenever they want. Yes, this means you can even switch during a match.