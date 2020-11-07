PUBG Mobile may get relaunched in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Image Source : PIXABAY PUBG Mobile may get relaunched in India soon.

PUBG Mobile was one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The game was unfortunately banned due to the tensions between India and China. Both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned alongside other Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat, CamScanner and more. It has been months since the ban was imposed and now, the company might be working on a comeback.

As a part of Diwali wishes to the Indian audience, the PUBG Mobile team is likely to announce a relaunch in the Indian markets. The game is said to return by Diwali 2020, which is being celebrated on November 14.

According to the reports, Tencent games flipped the switch off on the PUBG Mobile Indian servers on October 30. The company then handed over the PUBG Mobile Indian IP Rights back to Bluehole (Krafton Inc). In case you are unaware, Bluehole is a South Korean company that is behind the birth of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Now that Tencent is out of the way, the mobile battle royale game is no more a Chinese app. It will now be counted as a South Korean app since Bluehole will be looking after the updates, servers and other backend stuff.

PUBG PC and the console version of the game have been running in India as they had no links with Tencent or China whatsoever. Once Bluehole brings PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite back to India, it will be totally free from any links with China. This will result in the Indian government giving a green signal to the relaunch of the app. However, these are just reports and we will still wait for any official confirmation from the government or the Bluehole community.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage