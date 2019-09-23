PUBG Mobile Lite update brings new map, game mode and a lot more

Image Source : TWITTER PUBG Lite latest update will bring a series of change in the game

PUBG Lite has received its new 0.14.1 version update and with this new update, the game gets a series of new changes that include new firearms, a new gaming mode, new vehicle and all-new, Golden Woods Maps. The update will also include a new ranked season beginning on October 1 with new rewards.

The new Golden Woods maps on the offering will have a small-town setup with shrubs for combat play with a smaller size of the map. The new Firefight: War Mode of RPG-7 is just like the older war modes except that it only grants the RPG-7s to the players. The update also brings a new title system that helps players unlock achievements and gain experiences and rank higher among other players.

Three guns that include PP-9, QBZ and QBU that were already available on the PUBG mobile will now be available for the PUBG lite. The classic PUBG four-wheeled UAZ has also been added for transport across terrains.

In July, PUBG introduced its PUBG Lite version for users who did not have high-end specification on their phone. The version targeted audience with less than 2GB RAM on their phone. The Game has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store

Additionally, PUBG has entered into a partnership with Amazon and will be offering special amenities to Amazon Prime members. Prime members can claim the Infiltrator Jacket, Infiltrator Pants, and Infiltrator Shoes to complete the Prime exclusive set. The offer will also be available for Prime Users who are on their 30-day free trial. To claim the items, players need to launch the latest version of PUBG Mobile on their smartphone, then tap on the Amazon Prime banner that will appear or they can go to the Events section and choose the promotion from there.