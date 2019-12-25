PUBG Mobile latest update introduces Payload X War Mode: What it is, how to play and more

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE / TWITTER PUBG Mobile gets a new Payload mode.

Tencent Games recently rolled out the PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update with a new RageGear mode, Winter season theme and more. In order to build the hype even further, the company has just added a new mode to enhance the fun in-game. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile's latest update brings “Payload x War mode” and here's what it offers.

PUBG Mobile took it to Twitter to announce the availability of the new mode on the game. The new Payload x War mode is here to offer a mix of both Payload and War modes at one place. In order to access the new mode, the users will need to head over to the EvoGrounds section in the map selection menu.

Bring out the big guns! Payload x War Mode has all the action of War Mode with the explosive potential of Payload Mode. Try it now in EvoGround! pic.twitter.com/5U6Y3mcfcl — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 24, 2019

Payload Mode

Payload mode is quite similar to the regular battle royale mode. The users are expected to land inside a map, grab the loot and kill the enemies to be the last one standing. However, to make things interesting, players will not only get standard artillery to loot but also heavy artillery like grenades and rocket launchers.

War Mode

War Mode basically drops all the players in a small circle. Unlike the battle royale mode, players will be loaded with weapons and health kits as they land. Also, you are not expected to be the last one standing since here death is not an issue as you will respawn once you are killed. So, the player will need to get points by killing enemies. The highest scorer by the end of the time wins the match.

Payload X War Mode

As the name suggests, the Payload X War Mode brings the best of both worlds. It is based on the War mode, which means the players will be dropped in a small circle and will need to score points by killing enemies to win. However, on landing, users get two grenade launchers instead of a rifle or SMG.