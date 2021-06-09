PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update rolled out: APK Download link, features and more

PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta update now available.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update has started rolling out and it promises to offer a much better in-game experience. The update is not available for the first time but it arrived for many users back on May 11. Now with the new APK download link, gamers will be able to download the latest iteration of the update.

There are two different versions of the game APK files available online. While the compact version of the file weighs in at 661MB, whereas the full version is available for download at 990MB. The interested users should have enough space available on their mobile device to download the latest PUBG Mobile update.

Before we talk about the features and how to download the APK file, it is worth noting that PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Considering this, downloading the APK file of the now-banned PUBG Mobile game could get you into trouble. However, if you live outside of India, you can go ahead with the download.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK

First download one of the two files from the below mentioned links Small/Compact version

Regular version Now, open the file on your Android device. Enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting if prompted. Complete the installation and open the game to get into the new version of PUBG Mobile.

In case you are unable to install the app on your smartphone, try re-downloading the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update APK.

This new PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta update includes a new game mode, vehicle, and shooting mode. Besides that, numerous improvements were also made to elevate the overall experience.