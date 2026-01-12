Himachal: Three dead as fire engulfs several shops, houses in Solan market; Nepali nationals missing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and instructed the deputy commissioner to prioritise relief and rescue operations.

Solan:

As many as three persons were killed after a fire broke out in the Old Bus Stand area of Arki market in Himachal’s Solan on Sunday night. Several shops and buildings were destroyed and authorities fear that more people may still be trapped under the debris.

The deceased individuals include an eight-year-old child, identified as Priyansh, who was a resident of Bihar.

The other victims have not been named. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed that three bodies have so far been recovered from the site.

Deputy Commissioner of Solan, Manmohan Sharma, said the fire started at around 2:45 am in a wooden building and quickly spread to neighbouring structures. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

CM Sukhu expresses anguish

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and instructed the deputy commissioner to prioritise relief and rescue operations.

“The tragic incident of the fire in Arki market is extremely heartbreaking. The news of the untimely demise of an innocent child in this accident is deeply distressing to the heart. In this hour of difficulty, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to God that he grant peace to the departed soul and give the family members the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow. I wish for the swift recovery of those injured. This irreparable loss is a profound blow to all of us,” he posted on X.

Arki MLA visits incident site

Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi, who visited the site, reported that 10 to 15 shops and houses had suffered significant damage. He added that some locals from Nepal are currently missing and search efforts are ongoing to locate them.

Fire tenders from Arki, Solan, Nalagarh and Boileauganj in Shimla, along with assistance from the Ambuja plant, were deployed to bring the fire under control.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire while rescue teams work to ensure no one remains trapped in the debris.