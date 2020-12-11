PUBG Mobile 1.2 update APK file available for download: Here's what it offers

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile 1.2 Beta APK file now available online.

PUBG Mobile fans are excited and eagerly waiting for the PUBG Mobile India to launch in the country. While the Indian fans wait, the global version finally receives the much-awaited PUBG Mobile v1.2 update. The update has been made available via an official APK file that can be downloaded and installed on any supported Android device.

When a user tries to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 APK file, the user will be prompted by a Korean dialogue box where it will ask for an invitation code. The APK file weighs in at around 625 MB and any Android user will be able to download and install the file.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version comes with the new Extreme Hunt Mode. Alongside that, the new PUBG Mobile update brings a ton of exciting features including the Powered Exoskeleton, respawns and more.

While the new game is easily available on the internet, Indian gamers should stay away from it as both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are currently banned in India. However, PUBG Corporation is in talks with the Indian government about the relaunch of the game.

Once the company receives a nod from the government, they will launch a new game called PUBG Mobile India. While the concept and controls of the battle royale game will remain the same, the Indian version will get an extra layer of security and will also come with some additional India specific features.

PUBG Corporation has already set up a new office in India and they are just holding the launch until they receive a green signal from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.