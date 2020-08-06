PUBG Mobile 1.0 Beta update released: Erangel 2.0, new features and more

Image Source : PIXABAY PUBG Mobile 1.0 Beta update will start rolling out soon.

PUBG Mobile has been in the news lately but not for all the right reasons. In order to keep the hype up among the community, Tencent Games has announced the release of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update. The update has already gone live and brings a ton of changes to the game.

With the new PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update, the developers have finally introduced the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map. As the name suggests, it is basically a revamped version of the classic Erangel map.

In order to test out the new update, the players will need to become a part of PUBG Mobile’s Beta program, for which the registrations will start soon. The players will be asked to fill in a survey to apply for a chance to experience the latest beta version.

It is also worth noting that with the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update, Tencent is starting a whole new series of updates. The last update was the version 0.19.0 and should have been followed by the 0.20.0 version. Instead, the company chose to go with 1.0 to announce a new era of PUBG Mobile updates.

In an official announcement regarding the update, PUBG Mobile team said, “We are deeply touched, excited and blessed because we have the honour to announce a very new testing period to you. This time, we're going to rewrite the history in Battle Royale and experience PUBG MOBILE in a way no previous version did before. Among other great content for the version upgrade, we will focus on the major changes at first.”

As of now, the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update have not been released yet. The company is expected to make them public tomorrow. However, it is confirmed that the new update will introduce the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map with other features and improvements.

