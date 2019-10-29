No Chicken Dinner for cheaters: PUBG introduces new anti-cheat system

Image Source : TWITTER PUBG introduces a new anti-cheat system with real time detection

PUBG Mobile has waged a war on cheaters on its platform. Users of the popular game have often complained about some players using unfair means to win the game but looks like things won’t be the same now.

While PUBG has regularly taken measures to check cheating and hacking on the gaming platform, it has now introduced a new set of plans to tackle the use of unfair means in the game. PUBG on Tuesday introduced a new anti-cheat system with advanced real-time detection to deal with the hacking and cheating.

"We want players to know that we are 100 percent committed to providing a fair game experience for everyone. We are doing everything possible to keep cheaters out of our game as much as possible. Hundreds of team members are dedicated to this task," Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department from Tencent Games, said in a statement.

With a focus on creating an enjoyable and fair game experience, PUBG Mobile has disclosed about measures being taken to remove hackers and cheaters from the game.

The PUBG MOBILE Team employs a broad range of strategies to stop cheaters in their tracks; everything from automated detection to in-game scans and even individual obeservation!



As the first line of defence, PUBG Mobile's detection software system scans for suspect software and modified game data. To keep up with the constantly evolving hacking and cheating methods, it employs a huge and ever-expanding library to cross-reference when detecting suspicious software.

Using game observation techniques, the developers identify players using unfair means to gain an advantage over the competition.

Additionally, the security team monitors players, reported through the game's system, to ensure that players using additional software or other means of hacking and cheating are banned. Recently, PUBG Mobile announced a 10-year ban on players found violating the developer's gaming standards.

