PUBG, CS:GO, Call Of Duty: How gamers can get into Esports with the help of Indian Gaming League (IGL)

Image Source : IGL Now gamers can be a part of the Esports in India with the help of IGL.

Gone are the times when degrees and a high level of education was a necessity in making a career in life. With the advancement of technology and telecommunication, an individual can now even dream of a career in ESports Gaming. Indian Gaming League (IGL) is an amazing platform for the gamers across the country to not only sharpen their gaming skills by competing against each other but also a platform where they can earn money and start their journey as a professional gamer.

The greatest advantage of playing on an Esports platform would be getting an opportunity to compete against the best, which in turn can help you realize your strengths and also recognize the areas where you have room for improvement. Also, our custom rooms in open-world games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, etc ensure that all your games are played against real players and not computerized bots against whom you are matched in the online skill-based computerized matchmaking.

Participating in tournaments on IGL has a number of benefits. IGL host daily paid as well as free to enter tournaments and Battle Royale, it is contested by all the top clans and professional gamers in India. IGL is a community in itself, and we have our personal groups on various social media where all the new gamers and upcoming professionals get to directly interact with current top gamers and can learn the tricks of the trade on how they can begin their journey.

Yash Pariani, Founder and Director of Indian Gaming League says “Current eSports players Internationally can rake in more than $2 million for winning an international tournament, and many of them earn steady salaries while competing for corporate-sponsored teams. Players between the ages of 21 and 25 have won more money than all other ages combined.”

Along with competing as an individual, one can make a team and compete as well on Esports Gaming platforms. The mode of income for teams in Esports varies on various factors like – Prize Money, Regular Salaries, Sponsorships, and live streaming.

In other countries, some top prizes can reach $ 100,000 to $ 200,000 for a single victory. Some tournaments offer prize pools that can reach millions of dollars, but this amount is typically divided among the 5 or 6 members of a winning team. Regular esports salaries vary from team to team and from player to player. The regular monthly salaries of average pro gamers can range from $1,000 to $5,000, whereas the highest-paid League of Legends players can earn up to $15,000 per month apart from the money that they get from prizes. A big part of a professional gamer income comes from sponsors. Pro gaming tournament sponsors are mainly manufacturers of game peripherals such as keyboards, headsets a mice (Intel, BenQ) as well as energy drinks (Red Bull). However, organizations that are not related to gaming can also become sponsors. Many esports pros use online streaming as a way to supplement their pro gamer salary. Streamers can also monetize their streams with ads and take donations from viewers.

Most of the Esports tournaments and Battle Royale are streamed live so it is a great place to show off the player’s skills and get noticed by the industry veterans. As the games are viewed by India’s top clans, your performance on IGL might get you recruited by them.

For the new gamers, our streams can help them understand what makes the professional player better than a good player. They can catch their favourite players playing live on our YouTube channel as well as on IGL TV which might help them learn the necessary strategies and tricks to take their gaming to the next level.

If you think you have got what it takes to be the best gamer in the country, IGL will encourage you to follow your passion as your victories are rewarded with great cash prizes. Our leader board lets you know about your overall performance on IGL as compared to your rival players.

So basically, various Esports platforms can be supported throughout your gaming career right from the beginning where you can learn from the current professionals by interacting and watching them play to enhancing your skills by playing and practising against the best to getting recruited by top clans as well as earn money following your passion.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage