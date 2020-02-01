PUBG 1.36 update with Karakin map now available for PC, Xbox One and PS4

PUBG 1.36 update is now available for PC and consoles.

PUBG recently rolled out the 1.36 update for PC where the major attention was the new Karakin map. the update has now been made available to Xbox One and PS4 consoles. Alongside the much-awaited Karakin map, the update also brings the Motor Glider. From the new Karakin map to the beginning of Season 6, here's everything that PUBG Corp has added to the latest update:

With the latest update, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has finally made the new Survivor Pass and the Season 6 available for the console gamers. The new Survivor Pass basically brings new community missions, season missions, progression missions and challenge missions. Upon completing these missions, the player will earn level-up items for the next season.

Additionally, the update also brings in a couple of gameplay improvements, which include firing mode improvement, loot balance and matchmaking improvements.

One of the biggest and much-awaited changes has to be the introduction of the new Karakin map. As the map brings a small area size of 2x2, the company decided to remove Sanhok and make this one the smallest map available instead. Karakin map will be best for people who want to have the complete classic match experience but do not want to spend a long time in the game. Unlike Erangle and Miramar, the Karakin map allows only 64 players at a time.

Also, instead of the regular Red Zone, this one gets a Black Zone bombing area. Black Zone area uses bombs that are much more powerful than the Red Zone. When in the Red Zone, players usually hide in buildings to avoid damage. The new Black Zone bombs are powerful enough to even demolish buildings.

Apart from the Black Zone, the new Karakin map also introduces a new sticky bomb, which can generate breach points in walls and floors to give more futuristic and sci-fi sort of gameplay. As for the Erangel and Miramar maps, they get a new Motor Glider vehicle. Unlike other vehicles on the map, this one will spawn with an empty tank, which means the player will need to fill it up before he decides to take off.