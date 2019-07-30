Portronics Pico Review: A cute little Bluetooth speaker with great audio

Portronics Pico

Portronics, the homegrown Indian brand that makes Bluetooth speakers and headphones recently launched the Portronics Pico Bluetooth speaker. The Pico comes with Bluetooth 4.2 BLE version and features a powerful 3W inbuilt speaker that can easily connect with Android and iPhone smartphones and other Bluetooth enabled devices.

Design

The Portronics Pico comes in a mini cylindrical design backed with a compact speaker that measures 5.5 cm in diameter and 4.2 cm in height. The speaker is handy and weighs 50 grams, which easily fits in a pocket. It gets a rubbery texture on the outside and comes in Red, Black and Grey colours.

Portronics Pico

Connectivity

The speaker comes with an 'ON' button placed underneath that turns on by holding pressing it for a few seconds and connects easily via Bluetooth with smartphones, laptops and other gadgets. It features Bluetooth 4.2 BTE that according to the company offers 250 per cent faster speed than Bluetooth 4.1 that covers around 28-30 feet.

Portronics Pico

Audio

The speaker features a powerful 3W inbuilt speaker that offers loud and clear sound, despite the small size. It sure does come with Bass, but the might not cater to all heavy Bass lovers. It is perfect for home or while travelling but party lovers who like heavy music can look up for other options.

Portronics Pico

Battery backup

The Pico Bluetooth 4.2 comes with an inbuilt rechargeable 300 mAh lithium-ion battery that works for approx 2 to 3 hours on a full single charge.

Portronics Pico

Verdict

Portronics Pico was launched at an introductory price of Rs 999 but can be bought for as less as Rs 799, for which, the speaker isn't a bad option, considering the loud and clear sound backed wit reasonable Bass.

