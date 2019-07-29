Portronics Freedom 4: A smart wireless mobile charger with alarm clock and LED lamp

Portronics introduces it's new Smart Wireless Mobile Charger with Alarm Clock & LED Lamp called Portronics Freedom 4 that comes in black and white colour.

Also, read: Moto E6 with splash resistant body and a 5.5-inch HD+ display announced

In terms of built quality, Freedom 4 weighs less than 150gm and comes with a rugged built, made by high-quality ABS plastic. The device assures safety from overvoltage spike, overheating and surge.

It gets an anti-skid design with a wireless charging pad that ensures no skidding of the phone. It measures 14x10x7.5 cm in terms of dimensions and features an elegant and minimalistic look.

It comes with both wireless and wired charging option and comes with Qi Charging option with a maximum distance of wireless charging of up to 8mm and charging efficiency of 73 per cent.

Note: If your device doesn’t Qi Standards, you need to buy an additional wireless receiver to use Freedom 4.

It comes with a large and easy to read the text and gets simple to use Multi-Function Button, with which users can set alarm easily switch between 12/24Hrs clock. Users can adjust the brightness of the clock that automatically adjusts to the brightest, while in the evening, the brightness automatically adjusts to the darkest.

Freedom 4 gets an inbuilt LED light that is easy to switch on and off using the button on the device.

Portronics Freedom 4 price and availability

The Portronics Freedom 4 price is Rs 2,999 and is available on both online and offline stores. The Freedom 4 comes with a USB Type C cable along with user guide and a 12-month warranty in the box.

Also, read: HMD Global unveils Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 (2019) with a refreshed design