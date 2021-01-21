Poly unveils new line of Bluetooth speaker phones in India

Image Source : POLY Poly unveils new line of Bluetooth speakerphones in India.

Poly on Thursday unveiled a new line of smart, USB and Bluetooth speaker phones, starting at Rs 15,000. The speaker phones are designed to enable today's need to work from anywhere -- whether that's a remote work location at home or a conference room in the office, the company said in a statement.

The new Poly Sync 20, Poly Sync 40 and Poly Sync 60 speaker phones offer USB and Bluetooth connectivity and its microphone technology tracks the speaker and blocks out noise.

"The Poly Sync family redefines speaker phones moving forward. More importantly, the elevated user experience that enterprise-grade gear brings to the table will be key to enhancing productivity for every work style," said Ankur Goel, Managing Director for Poly India and Saarc.

The speaker phones can also be connected to Apple's Siri or Google voice assistant for voice integration. Poly Sync 20 comes with three-in-one features as it can be a personal speakerphone, a portable music speaker and a smartphone charger all in one.

The Poly Sync 40 features a long-lasting battery with up to 20 hours of talk time. It features microphones which allow for even greater pickup range than the Poly Sync 20.

The Poly Sync 60 can automatically track voices within the meeting room and adapt to make sure the other end of the call has a great audio experience. It features two built-in speakers, as well as the ability to connect a USB video camera to the device for complete AV connectivity.