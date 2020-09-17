Poco X3 officially launching in India on September 22: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : POCO INDIA Poco X3 India launch on September 22

Poco recently launched the Poco X3 NFC in Europe as a successor to the Poco X2. Since then, the smartphone's arrival in India has been teased quite often but we never had any confirmation. Now, Poco has officially confirmed that the smartphone will arrive in India on September 22. Read on to know more about the device.

Poco X3 India launch on Sept 22

Poco took to its Twitter handle and revealed the India launch date for the Poco X3. The smartphone will launch on September 22 at 12 pm via an online launch date. Apart from this, the tweet confirms that the device will be made available via Flipkart.

The tweet also provides a link to the Flipkart landing page asking people to visit the link to know something that they don't. This gives us an inkling that the Poco X3 will come with some changes in India, as opposed to the Europe variant.

It's time to redefine #SmoothAF.



Get ready for the #POCOX3. Arriving on 22nd September at 12 noon on @Flipkart.



To know something that you don't, visit here: https://t.co/NSmwqs6yLY pic.twitter.com/lbeTQfpK9m — POCO India #POCOX3 (@IndiaPOCO) September 16, 2020

As for the specs and the features, the Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display supports the Dynamic Switch feature to switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz as per the content It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB and 6/128GB. However, there is no word on whether or not India will get any other variant too.

On the camera front, it gets quad rear cameras (64MP main camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro lens) and a 20MP front camera. The device supports various camera features such as AI Skyscaping 3.0 mode, Kaleidoscope mode, Pro mode, Gold Vibes mode, and Cyberpunk mode, portrait mode, movie frame, and more.

It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. India could get a bigger battery with the same fast charging support. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and the Poco Launcher 2.0. Additionally, the Poco X3 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP53 certification for splash resistance, USB Type-C port, NFC, and more. It comes in Shadow Grey and Cobalt Blue colours options.

While pricing details aren't concrete, the Poco X3 is expected to fall under the budget segment and be priced under Rs. 20,000, considering its base model starts at Euros 229, which translates to around Rs. 19,000.

We will let you know more about the smartphone once it is launched. Hence, stay tuned.

