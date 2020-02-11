Poco X2 now up for sale in India via Flipkart: Price, offers, features and more

Poco X2 now available in India

Poco, recently made its re-entry in India and brought the new Poco X2 to our tables, thus giving birth to a new Poco category altogether. The Poco X2, which acts as both a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi K30 and Realme X2's direct rival, is now up for grabs in India as part of its first sale. Read on to know everything about the smartphone.

Poco X2 in India: Price, Availability, Offers

The Poco X2 is now available to buy via online portal Flipkart in India. The Poco X2 starts at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant, Rs. 16,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

As for the offers, interested users can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 if they go for an ICICI bank card or EMI option on the ICICI card.

Poco X2 in India: Features, Specifications

To recall, the Poco X2 has its main highlight in the form of the 120Hz display, making it the first budget smartphone to come with one. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with dual punch holes and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

The camera department is also the device's highlight; it comes with a quad-camera setup at the back (64MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP). There are two front cameras rated at 20MP and 2MP.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging, runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10, and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

